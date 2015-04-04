THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On account of lunar eclipse, temples across the state will open late for the evening ‘poojas’ on Saturday. However, there will not be any change in the forenoon ‘pooja’ timings. The temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will open for the evening rituals only at 7.30 pm, said public relations officer Murali Kottakakom.