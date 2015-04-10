THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Government Ayurveda college has played a significant role in lifting ayurveda to greater heights in the country, Governor P Sathasivam has said. He was delivering the inaugural speech of the valedictory function of the year-long 125th anniversary celebrations of the college here on Thursday.

“Famed as one of the oldest institutions of the country, the college had successfully crossed major milestones in the period of 125 years. Kerala is a fertile land for ayurveda to flourish in its full form as the state is rich with adequate resources. Besides, it is also an ideal place to live in harmony with nature and hence there is ample scope for ayurveda here. Ayurveda and allopathy have their own treatment systems in which the latter thrives only on the structural approach. Moreover, ayurveda has proved as a ideal science to offer relief for people from stress”, he said.

Delivering the presidential address, Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan pointed out that the college has notched up meritorious achievements right from its inception.

Ayurveda is a medical science that is very close to nature, but here humans are destroying nature by through stripping land of vegetation and destroying water bodies. Hence various diseases including lifestyle diseases have become quite common among the people , he said.

He said that the private hospitals were squeezing the patients by charging exorbitant rates for treatment. The common man is at the receiving end. Ayurveda can prove to be a relief for the public as the treatment expenses are relatively cheaper, Achuthanandan said.

However, he also criticised the Ayurveda Hospital authorities for not properly using a newly- built block of the college which was inaugurated a few months ago. He said that nearly ninety percent of the patients were depending on private medical stores for purchasing ayurvedic medicines and this was a drawback for the hospital which has rich traditions and legacy.

Prizes and mementos were distributed later in the function. S Harikrishnan received an award for the best essay writing competition on ayurveda.

Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, which is a pioneer institute of ayurveda, was established in the year 1889 as a ‘padashala’ by the erstwhile ruler Sri Moolam Thirunal of Travancore. It was transformed and developed into a full-fledged college in 1951.

The college, which is spread across acres of land, has now around 1500 medical students, 85 teachers and 200 non-teaching staff. As part of the 125th year celebrations, authorities are planning new specialty outpatient departments, medical camps, Ashtanga-2014 Expo and opening of a geriatric centre at Poojappura.

Ayurveda medical education director T Sivadas, general convenor P K Ashok, former director of Ayurveda medical education P K Mohanlal and college principal C Ushakumari were among those present at the inaugural function.