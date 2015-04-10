THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alternative drinking water project for the city from Neyyar dam, which was announced in the Budget, will be implemented this year itself, said Health Minister V S Sivakumar, who is also the Minister in charge of the capital district.

Addressing the residents of Manas Nagar, he said that the the project will be implemented with Central assistance.

The government had earmarked Rs 10 crore for the project. The plan is to bring water from Neyyar dam through Maranallore to the Vellayambalam reservoir.

He also said that the ABC Block Sewerage system that is being implemented at a cost of Rs 6 crore, will be renewed using bigger pipes.