THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Space law has immense significance as resources for development using space technology is crucial for human development. Laws are needed to regulate space activities and space exploration, Kerala State Higher Educational Council vice-chairman and executive head T P Sreenivasan has said.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the three-day international conference on ‘Space law’ conducted by the Kerala Law Academy along with its research wing Centre for Advanced Legal Studies and Research. M C Dathan, Director, VSSC, presided over the function. Dr N K Jayakumar, former Vice-Chancellor, NUALS, Dr Saligram Bhatt of NALSAR University and Dr K C Sunny, head of Department of Law, Kerala University, also spoke.