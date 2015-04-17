THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The district administration has directed the Neyyattinkara thasildar to file a detailed report on the quarries and crusher units which are functioning in Mookunnimala.

District Collector Biju Prabhakar directed the thasildar on Thursday to file the report by April 25. He has asked for a report regarding the total number of quarry and crusher units along with the survey numbers of the land on where they are functioning. Even the details of closed down quarries should be included in the report, he said. Apart from this, the thasildar has also been asked to provide details about government land, including that of Fire and Rescue Services and the Army.

The Collector gave the directive after a high-level meeting was held at the Collectorate, which was attended by officials of the Revenue Department, Pollution Control Board and the Geology Department.

Prabhakar said that all the vehicles and equipment of the quarry and crusher units that were functioning without proper licence and documents will be confiscated.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Pollution Control Board said that licences have not been renewed for any of the units at Mookunnimala.

The Collectors’s directive gains significance in the wake of allegations that the panchayat was planning to renew the licences of the various quarry and crusher units. It has been alleged that the panchayat had recently renewed the Dangerous and Offensive Trade Licence to a private quarrying group defying the Collector’s orders and directives of the National Green Tribunal.

The Mookunnimala issue has been raging for the last many years with the Mookunnimala Samrakshana Samithi intensifying their agitation against all quarrying activities in the hill. The samithi leaders reiterated that they would continue the agitation till all the quarries stopped functioning in the area. They alleged that all the rules have been violated by the quarry owners for the last many years and the officials had only helped the quarry mafia. They also alleged that most of the quarry operators did not have the required licences or papers.

It should also be noted that the Panchayat Deputy Director in his report had called for closure of all the quarries in Mookunnimala. The Deputy director said that all the licences and papers in the possession of the quarry owners were illegal. Even the Commissionerate of Land Revenue had submitted an affidavit before the High Court that all the quarries were functioning illegally.

The Vigilance that inquired into the mining activities had also submitted a report stating that a majority of the quarries were functioning without any licence. It had also filed an FIR before the Vigilance special court here, in which 40 persons, including Pallichal panchayat president K Rakesh and officials of the panchayat, village offices and the Mining and Geology Department, besides quarry owners, were listed as accused.