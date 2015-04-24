THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting chaired by V Sivankutty MLA here has finalised some alternative routes to avoid traffic snarls on the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch of the National Highway.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the National Highway Authority, PWD, KSEB and the police. The restrictions in effect from Friday are:

Goods vehicles, tourist buses and Tamil Nadu state transport buses coming from Tamil Nadu should take diversion from Pallichal and proceed via Kalliyoor, Vellayani, Agriculture College, Pachalloor and Thiruvallom to reach East Fort or Thampanoor. Goods vehicles coming from Malayinkeezhu should take the Studio Road-Vellayani-Pallichal route.

Goods vehicles from Malayam should not head to Pravachambalam or Nemom and, instead, take the Pallichal route. These vehicles will not be allowed entry to Pappanamcode and Karamana areas.

Goods, vehicles, tourist buses and public transport buses of other states should not proceed from Killipalam to Pappanamcode. They should proceed through Killipalam-Attakulangara bypass route.