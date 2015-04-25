THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is about to witness a big political change spearheaded by the CPM-led LDF in the near future, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday.

He was speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at the airport here on late Friday night.

On his first visit to the state after taking over as general secretary on April 19, Yechury will be present at the party state committee meeting which is set to begin on Saturday.

He said that he was happy to be in Kerala, a state where the Communist party has deep roots.

A Sampath MP, V Sivankutty MLA, Mayor K Chandrika and CPM district secretary Kadakampally Surendran received Yechury at the airport on his arrival at 11.40 p.m. by an Indian Airlines flight from New Delhi. He will return on Saturday.