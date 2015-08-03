THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Aiming to improve the social, employment and education indices in Anchuthengu, a slew of activities to be implemented as part of the ‘Adarsh Gramam’ project of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana have been devised at a meeting held the other day. The meet was held under the chairmanship of Attingal MP A Sampath.

The projects will be implemented through the coordination of eight sectors under personality, human resource, social welfare, financial, environment, infrastructure, social security and good governance.

The projects perceived may take six months to five years to execute.

While the emphasis is on scaling up the educational standards of the panchayat residents, thrust has been given to limiting school drop out. A draft worth Rs 20 lakh has been prepared for education initiatives. There will be continuing education programmes as well.

Measures will be taken to set up a public sector bank and an ATM counter in the panchayat.

Under the clean village project, wash rooms, public toilets and biogas plants will come up. There are projects to promote personal hygiene, good health habits, anti-narcotic drive and nutritious food supply.

The major job sectors being fishing and coir in the area, the departments concerned are directed to devise programmes to give a fillip to these sectors.

In addition, slots may be introduced to generate new job and employment generation in animal husbandry and agriculture fields.

In social security projects, residents would be roped in to the insurance schemes of various departments. Planting of trees, rain water harvesting and pollution control are planned as part of environment protection. In coastal belt, priority is given for sorting drinking water problems, electrification and housing.

A suggestion came up to include tourism programmes taking into account the potential of Anchuthengu Fort and lighthouse.

The draft project report was presented by assistance development commissioner in the meeting.

Considering the support to be given for different departments, a final report will be prepared.