Achieving self sufficiency is the order of the day, especially in the field of agriculture. Going by this norm, Chelanoor block panchayat in Kozhikode is witnessing a white revolution.

The satellite dairy farm project of the local body has been making successful strides over and the end result? Milk production has touched 27,94,380 litres in a fiscal! “At present, there are 2,000 active dairy farmers in the block and we have launched the satellite diary farm project to promote them. The result has been instant. The milk production at the end of 2010 in Chelanoor block was just over 20 lakh litres. It has now gone up by about 8 lakh litres in a span of five years,” says Smitha M K, Diary Extension Officer Chelanoor Block Panchayat, adding that they expect a further rise of 10 per cent in milk production by the end of current fiscal.

Since the launch of the project, 230 cows have been distributed to the farmers. In 2014-15, 130 cows were distributed to 26 groups, each with five members. The panchayat had earmarked an amount of `39 lakh for the implementation of the project during the same period. Likewise in the previous fiscal, 100 cows were distributed to 20 groups at a cost of `30 lakh.

Ganeshan P M, a beneficiary of the project,says, “I have been running diary farm for the past eight years. The block panchayat as part of the project implementation has given subsidy to buy two cows. Today my farm is producing around 22 litres of milk on a daily basis,” he says.

Another farmer Saji P Puthukudy said that his farm produces 20 litres of milk.

Besides giving subsidy to buy cows, local body also provides subsidy for cattle feeds and facilities for growing grass and azola.

The grass is grown in over 15 hectares of land. To preserve the milk, huge coolers have also be set up at Chelanoor, Cheekilode and Ezhukulam. These coolers have a total capacity to refrigerate 13,000 litres of milk at a time.