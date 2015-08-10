THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The smaller temples at Kanthalloor Mahadeva Temple, Valiyasala, are in for a renovation. Devaswom and Health Minister V S Sivakumar has said that the smaller temples will be renovated and a ‘Seva Pandal’ constructed near the stage. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the re-construction of the main temple doors and renovation scheme. The government is also taking steps to speed up the renovation of all temples and temple ponds under the Devaswom Board, Sivakumar said. Devaswom Board commissioner Ramarajendra Prasad, chief engineer V Sankaran Potti, executive engineer C T Padmakumar, assistant engineer Muraleedharan Nair, ward councillor P Harshan, and temple officials were present.