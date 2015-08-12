THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate an Independence remembrance meeting organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Khatheeb’s and Qazi Forum at Highland Auditorium, Thampanoor here on August 15.

A seminar on the ‘Role of Muslims in Indian Independence Struggle’ also held as part of the Independence Day observation by the organisation on the same day will be inaugurated by KPCC president V M Sudheeran.

“Muslims played an important role in India’s freedom struggle joining hands with those from other religions. However, as time progressed, their role has been forgotten for one reason or the other,” said Khatheeb’s and Qazi Forum president at the Press Club here on Tuesday.

During the meeting to be held from 3 pm, freedom fighters P Gopinathan Nair, Advocate K Ayyapanpillai, P Viswambaran, K E Mammen and C K Jalaluddin along with M S Faizal Khan, managing director of NIMS Medicity, will be honoured by Chealkkulam Mohammed Abdul Bushra Moulavi, the Thiruvananthapuram Valiya Khazi.

This programme will be an attempt to defend the bid of a few factions to destroy the society by injecting hatred into the public. It is also a platform to remember and honour those freedom fighters, who irrespective of their faith gave their all to gain freedom for the country,” the organisers said.

General secretary Pachalloor Abdusaleem Moulavi, secretaries Kaduvayil Shahjahan Moulavi and P M Abdul Jaleel Moulavi and working committee member Hafiz Rafeeque Alkashifi were also present