THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The coupon system introduced at Aruvikkara Devi Temple to offer ‘Karkidaka Vavu’ rituals has attracted sharp criticism, with the public alleging corruption against the system. Majority of the devotees who were unaware of the Rs-30 coupon arrived at 4.30 am and had to wait till 7 am in the drizzle on Friday to enter the ‘bali tharpanam’ centre near Aruvikkara dam. Many left for other temples, disgruntled with the wait.

A ruckus broke out on the premises when K Sabarinath MLA, who was elected from Aruvikkara constituency, arrived in the morning, but the commotion was contained with the police intervening on time.

Left activists in the area alleged that there was no record kept of the money which was collected through the coupons. “We are demanding an audit since they would have collected money to the tune of lakhs, with no record of the same. This year, the Committee has included only representatives from the Congress and is not subject to supervision of the panchayat or the Devaswom Board,” said DYFI state treasurer K S Sunilkumar.

Until last year, the ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’ Organising Committee consisted of grama panchayat members and political parties, with the MLA at its helm. The panchayat used to raise the money for conducting the rituals. Moreover, they arranged breakfast for the over 10,000 believers who arrive at the venue.

Committee president Vembannoor Sasidharan Nair, however, said that there were not much issues on Friday.

“This year, it took more time, as we had brought in a ‘tantri’ who followed all the rigours and rituals correctly. The ‘bali tharpanam centre’, an area owned by KWA, can accommodate only 400 people. Another ‘bali tharpanam centre’, owned by the Irrigation Department is under construction, and will be ready by next year. Then, more people can be accommodated,” Vembanoor said.

He added that the coupons were necessary to raise funds for the amount spent on the brass vessels, rice and other materials bought for the rituals. When asked about the amount collected, he said that they were yet to tally the amount. He said that the coupons did not need the seal of Devaswom Board, as the rituals were conducted in the area owned by KWA, not on the temple premises.

Devaswom Board officials are of the opinion that the responsibility of organising the rituals should have been with the Board. Travancore Devaswom Board assistant commissioner Madhusoodanan Nair said that they learnt about the difficulty caused to the people because of the way the coupon system was implemented.’’ We should have got the right to oversee the ‘Karkidaka Vavu Bali’ here. After all, we have successfully implemented a coupon system in Thiruvallom,” he added.