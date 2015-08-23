Woman Found Hanging

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A 25-year-old woman was found hanging inside a bathroom of the Peroorkada Government Hospital here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Suchitra, wife of Manoj, a resident of Pathirappilly near Kudappanakkunnu. According to Peroorkada police, Suchitra was found hanging in the toilet near to the pay ward around 7 am by her mother Beena. Suchitra recently gave birth to a girl child and was undergoing post-pregnancy treatment. “She was discharged from the hospital on August 4. She was again admitted on August 13 following an acute stomach pain. She also has an elder daughter”, a police official said.