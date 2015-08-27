THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Secretariat Staff Association Vanitha Samithi visited Anandanilayam orphanage and widow home at Kuriathi, the other day, as part of its Onam celebrations. Poet Rosemary inaugurated the event in which gifts were distributed among the inmates. The group also contributed provisions to the orphanage. Around 60 secretariat employees were in attendance. The orphanage home shelters 35 children. It also supports 10 widows.