THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Never before in the history of Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) has the collection crossed Rs 2 lakh. Saturday turned out to be a historic day. KSTM Director Arul Jerald Prakash said, “Saturday’s collection was Rs 2,10,000. We had to keep it open till 8.30 pm. Some of the staff had to stay back to run the additional shows.”

He ascribed the heavy rush at the museum to the modernised Priyadarshini Planetarium. He said that they have sold 5,709 tickets, of which more than 3,500 tickets were for the renovated Planetarium. The total collection ever since its inauguration on August 6 should have crossed Rs 15 lakh.

When the old planetarium was still working, a per day collection of Rs 50,000 was considered to be a record-breaking collection. When it was under repair, the per day amount hovered around Rs 25,000.

Perhaps, word has spread that the new titled dome and the hybrid projection system work together to create an “immersive effect”. As Al Ameen S N, a BTech student who had come with his family, put it, “You feel you are amongst the stars.”

The older children thoroughly enjoyed the shows of planets, stars and skies. Parvana Angels, a class II student from Nayarambalam, wanted to watch Sunday’s show a second time. “I loved watching the volcano erupt,” she said. However her cousin Dhvani, a three-year-old, was so scared she did not open her eyes until the show got over.

Some of the visitors come to relive their childhood memories. But they find that the new planetarium is very different from the sketchy memories of the old mechanical projectors. One such viewer Anjali Rajan, a Technopark employee, said that the new seating arrangements made viewing comfortable.

From the first day since the Planetarium was open to public, there was an indication that the collection was going to be phenomenal. The starting day’s collection was Rs 50,000, the next day it was Rs 80,000 and the day after it had crossed Rs one lakh.

Not everyone came for the Planetarium though. Salamma George from Kottarakkara had decided that she will visit the Planetarium, the moment she heard that the late Abdul Kalam might inaugurate it. “I had even told one of my friends who lives in Thiruvananthapuram to book us tickets for the first show.

Since the plan was already made, we decided not to change it,” she said. Her son Athul George Mathew, a class IX student, wished that he could watch the evening session on HAM radio. But his mother reminded him that they had to return that evening. As they were making plans to return, many were still walking in.