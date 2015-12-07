The semifinalists in the second edition of the India Super League have been decided. While three teams – Atletico de Kolkata, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC - have repeated their performance from the inaugural edition, the fourth team in the semifinals last year – Kerala Blasters FC – find themselves right at the bottom of the highly competitive eight-team league.

The Blasters’ final home game, against Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, saw Josue Currais Prieto - nicknamed Josu – being sent off after losing his temper and punching a rival player. It was symbolic of the Blasters’ decline, for Josu had scored their first goal this ISL with a sumptuous volley in a 3-1 win against NorthEast United FC in their opening match on Nov 29. City Express examines key areas where the Blasters fell behind the league leaders.

Player Auctions Top Teams

Atletico managed to rope in Rino Anto and Arata Izumi, with the former being solid at the back and the latter scoring crucial goals. The two cost the Kolkata side a combined `1.58 crore with Rino amounting to a whopping `90 lakh. Delhi also signed two vital players in Robin Singh and Anas Edathodika. Robin, the lanky forward, has been a nuisance for defences this year while Anas has been a commanding presence in defence.

KBFC

The Blasters were not in the running for most of the players in the auctions, but ran close with Robin Singh. Meanwhile, their domestic signings, except local striker Mohammed Rafi, failed to click this season.

Pre-season top teams: There is no substitute for preparation, as proven by Atletico, who trained three weeks in Spain, Goa, who prepared in the UAE, Dynamos, who travelled to Sweden and Denmark, and Chennai, who trained in Italy.

KBFC

The Blasters were the only side not to travel abroad for training, being holed up at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The team’s then head coach Peter Taylor said that preparing in Indian conditions would help his players adapt better to Indian football. True, but exposure to better facilities and opposition can only add to the players’ confidence.

Talented defender Sandesh Jhingan, who had a fantastic first season, could not reach anywhere close to that proficiency this time. Maybe, an overseas trip could have done wonders to his game and psyche.

Coach Continuity top teams: Atletico, Goa and Chennai have advanced to the semifinals for the second straight season, largely due to the hugely motivating factor of their coaches. While Antonio Lopez Habas, with vast experience in Spanish football, guided Kolkata to the inaugural ISL crown, legendary Brazilian Zico has created such an aura in Goa that players are willing to die on the field for him.

KBFC

They decided not to extend their association with former England goalkeeper David James who guided the team to the final of the first ISL. Instead, they decided to hand the team over to a veteran coach in Peter Taylor. That did not prove rewarding after the Englishman was forced to leave halfway through the season.

Quality International Signings

Top Teams

French midfielder Florent Malouda and Norwegian defender John Arne Riise made full use of their considerable international experience to bolster Dynamos while Goa proved to be an attacking side with the likes of Brazilians, midfielder Leonardo Moura and striker Reinaldo Oliveira in their ranks.

KBFC

Blasters were happy with players from the lower tiers, mainly from England. Except for Peter Ramage who played for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, none of the international players had a string of appearances in Europe’s top leagues.

Practice Matches

top teams: Atletico did their second successive pre-season in Spain where they played a string of domestic sides. Goa’s preparations included matches against strong Emirates teams like Ras Al Khaleej, Al Shabab and Al Jazira. Delhi played four pre-season matches in Sweden and Denmark. They lost their first two matches against Swedish oppositions, but defeated Skene IF 3-2 before playing out a goalless draw against FC Vestsjaelland of Denmark.

KBFC

Co-owned by Sachin Tendulkar, who was always meticulous with his preparations, the Blasters were left to play with local teams like Kerala State Electricity Board, State Bank of Travancore and AG’s Office, all of whom they thrashed comfortably. But they missed the test of skill and character that comes with tougher opposition, which enabled other teams to streamline their best combinations. It was halfway into the league that players like Antonio German and Sanchez Watt got to play in positions suiting them.

Inspirational

Marquee Player

top teams: FC Goa has Lucio, Delhi Dynamos FC has Roberto Carlos and Chennaiyin FC has Elano, all former Brazilian national team stars.

KBFC: Such a shame that the Blasters failed to find players of their ilk given the huge fan following for Brazil and Argentina in Kerala. Instead they brought in Spaniard Caarlos Marchena. But beset with a back injury even before coming to Kerala, he played for just 45 minutes before leaving midway.

Player Retention

Top Teams

The Elano-Stiven Mendoza combination for Chennaiyin has been the most incisive of all, something that comes with playing a certain number of matches together. Benefiting from similar retention policy were Kolkata, with their international midfielders Borja Fernandez and Ofentse Nato becoming instrumental once again this season.

KBFC

The Kochi franchise’s biggest folly was to let go off spirited Canadian international striker Iain Hume, the inaugural ISL’s player of the tournament. This season, he has so far scored 10 goals in Atletico’s cause. Spanish midfielder Victor Forcada was the only international retained from the team that finished runners-up last year.