THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Naatupolika' team from Kozhikode emerged winners in the two-day 'Kappoli' folk dance competition organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as part of its Youth Emerging Assembly for Reformation (YEAR) 2015 programme to showcase young talents, at the Police Ground in Thycaud here the other day. YEAR 2015, which commenced on December 3, is being held at three venues in the city ­­— Thycaud Police Ground, VJT Hall and PWD Rest House. The programmes under YEAR 2015 will conclude on Wednesday.

The programmes range from workshops, short film festival, seminars and drama competitions.

In the folk dance contest, 'Maneesha Kalakayikavedhi' from Malappuram district was placed second and 'Naatukoottam' Study Centre from Wayanad district third.

Ten teams participated from districts across the state, according to the Board.

Several traditional dance forms which have become almost alien to the new generation were showcased.

In 'Tarang' music band competition in western music, Ashes from Thiruvananthapuram bagged the first prize. Untitled - The Band', also from Thiruvananthapuram, won the second prize while Mind Field stood third.

Seven bands competed in YEAR 2015.

The first, second and third prizes in both the competitions carry a purse of `20,000, `15,000 and `10,000 respectively.