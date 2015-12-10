THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P K Sen, convenor of Gandhi Darshan at Government UP School, Venjarammooddu received the Gandhi Darshan award for overall contribution from Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb. Gandhi Darshan programme was initiated by the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (KGSN) and deals with spreading Gandhian philosophy and skill development.

Sen had several anecdotes to show how Gandhian philosophy seeped into the life and conscience of children. “ One of the students participating in Gandhi Darshan activities lost a piece of jewellery. Since we could not find it, we suspected someone had stolen it,” he said.

“ We reminded all participants of Gandhi Darshan activities, that they have to stand by truth. It turned out that one of the students had indeed taken it home. The child was told by his family to keep it a secret, since they had financial challenges. But the child went home and returned the piece of jewellery,” he said.

He shared the example to prove that these were not activities designed only to keep little hands busy. Sen, despite having an impairment on his legs, was at the helm of various Gandhian activities and has created an Ashram-like atmosphere at the school, said Gandhi Darshan Director Jacob Pullikkan.

AEOs from Kattakkada, Nedumangad and Varkala were among others to win the Gandhi Darshan award for overall contribution.

The awards have been instituted by Gandhi Darshan and the state Education Department.

Government LPS, Kanjiramkulam and Good Shepherd UPS, Mananppuram won the Best Gandhi Darshan Schools awards.

Jacob Pullikkan said the participation from higher secondary classes has been poor. “ When we enquired why teachers are not keen to encourage students in these activities, many explained that the programme did not provide grace marks while other competitions did,” he said.

Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb said grace marks often led parents and children to unhealthy competition. He said that many a time in school arts festivals, the competition has become between parents. So, doing the best for society is a recognition more valuable than grace marks, he said.

Gandhi Darshan can also be interpreted as seeing Gandhi, according Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Chairman P Gopinathan Nair.

Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Treasurer N Gopalakrishnan Nair and Deputy Director of Education B Vikraman were present.