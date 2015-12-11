THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: he state government will send 100 tonnes of bleaching powder to Chennai as part of containing any epidemic outbreak, Health Minister V S Sivakumar has said.The NORKA Cell in Chennai would coordinate the procurement and disbursement of the supplies sent from here, he said. The state had already sent 21 tonnes of bleaching powder and chlorine tablets for purifying water, 10,000 pairs of gloves and medicines. Health Secretary K Elangovan was in Chennai to coordinate the relief measures, the minister said. He also said that the state was ready to provide all necessary things that the neighbouring state asked for, for curtailing any epidemic outbreak. If needed, a medical team would also be sent, he added.