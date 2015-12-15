THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of University of Kerala which met here on Monday gave ‘in-principle’ approval for transfer of 75 acres of land from its Kariavatttom campus to the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The matter has been referred to the Senate for final approval, sources said. The Syndicate also decided to re-start private registration for MA course. In the wake of the closure of School of Distance Education, the Syndicate also decided to allow private registration for those degree courses which do not require laboratory facility.

A final decision on the affiliation of the BEd College run by Syndicate member B S Jyothi Kumar will be taken at the next Syndicate meeting after a detailed study on the matter by the Committee on Affiliation.

A seven-member committee has been appointed to probe the “unauthorised” handing over of University Stadium to conduct G V Raja Football Tournament.

The Syndicate also decided to impose fine of `1 lakh each on MSM College, Kayamkulam, and Christian College, Chengannur, for admitting students above the sanctioned strength.

The Syndicate decided to refer the second doctoral thesis of Achuthsankar S Nair to the Syndicate Committee on Academics and Research.

Achuthsankar, head of the department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics had submitted a doctoral thesis in Music for approval by the Syndicate. However, the Syndicate pointed out that Achuthsankar did not have Post Graduation in Music to be eligible for award of PhD. Achuthsankar holds an MTech Degree in Electronics. The Syndicate Committee on Academics and Research will take a final decision on the matter, sources said.