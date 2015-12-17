THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF won’t go after the CD in the solar case mentioned by solar scam accused Biju Radhakrishnan. LDF convener Vaikom Viswan said on Wednesday that they did not want to go after the CD. Replying to questions, Viswan said they wished the allegations against the chief minister were not true. In an apparent reference to the chief minister’s remark that the Left was going after the statement of a criminal, Viswan said though Biju Radhakrishnan was a culprit, when he had made such a statement it should be viewed seriously. He also added that it was for Biju to produce the CD.

Viswan said that it was the chief minister who met Biju Radhakrishnan, held talks with him and was still not ready to reveal the contents of the discussion.