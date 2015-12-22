THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Civil Supplies Department expects to distribute new ration cards by January-end, with New Delhi setting April 1 the ‘final’ deadline for Kerala to enforce the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

By next week, the Department will start publishing the draft list of beneficiaries, which will undergo verification by the card holders, a social audit and final data entry. Once the draft list is published, card holders will get 15 days for making corrections or claims after which it will be subjected to a social audit at the local body level. After this procedure the final list will be published and the cards printed, Civil Supplies Commissioner V K Balakrishnan said. “The audit will be overseen by a panel with the secretary of the local body concerned as chairman and the rationing inspector as convener. If things pan out, we hope to distribute the first batch of cards by January-end,” Balakrishnan said. State government-owned Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) will print the ‘priority’ and ‘general’ cards that are to replace BPL, AAY and APL cards.

The introduction of new cards got delayed by several months after an online mechanism for correcting errors in the data by card holders met with opposition forcing the Department to resort to manual correction. The subsequent data entry is nearing completion at the taluk level. The roll-out of NFSA itself had been delayed in Kerala. In October last year, the Centre wanted the state to enforce it by January 1, 2016, but grudgingly extended the deadline to April 1 after the state revealed its plight.Under NFSA, BPL, AAY cards will be replaced by ‘priority’ cards, and APL cards with ‘general’ cards.

According to the state government, 1.54 crore of the state’s population, including BPL and AAY card holders, will be covered in the ‘priority’ category. The rest, approximately 1.79 crore people, will be covered under the ‘general’ category.