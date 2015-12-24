THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will support the setting up of a Knowledge Network connecting 295 colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened in the Chief Minister’s chamber. The knowledge network will be set up using fibre optic cables drawn through KSEB poles. The network will offer unlimited connectivity. This is for the first time that the colleges of an affiliated university are being connected using a 10 MBPS Internet network.