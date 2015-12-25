THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given up attempts to foist an academician close to the Muslim League as the head of the proposed institution to assess and accredit institutions of higher learning in the state.

This comes in the wake of an ‘Express’ report which exposed the government’s moves to appoint P Anvar as the first chairman of the Kerala State Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSAAC) without following the prescribed selection procedure.According to top sources in the Higher Education Department, the government will soon constitute a selection committee to choose the candidate with maximum qualification and experience, through a transparent process. Considered close to Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb and the Muslim League, Anvar was among the front-runners for the post of Vice-Chancellor in Calicut University. He, however, fell out of the race after the selection committee decided to implement strict UGC guidelines for choosing the new vice-chancellor. According to rules governing KSAAC, a selection committee consisting of three eminent academicians - one nominated by the president (Education Minister), one nominated by the executive council of KSHEC and one nominated by the chairman of NAAC - will be constituted to select the chairman. The panel will submit a list of three names to the state government and the Cabinet will select the suitable candidate.

KSAAC is the state equivalent of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The post of KSAAC chairman is coveted by many academicians as it is equivalent to that of a vice-chancellor.

Since KSAAC’s role is to assess and also accredit institutions of higher learning, the need to appoint a person with academic excellence and adequate experience at the helm was all the more important, sources said. The state government will determine the quantum of funding for institutions of higher education on the basis of the rating by KSAAC.