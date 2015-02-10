He has been captivating the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) lovers of the country since 2010. DJing from the age of 15 years, Shaan Singh debuted at Asia’s premier music festival - Sunburn 2010, in Goa. And Kochiites got a chance to dance to his peppey numbers on Saturday on Cusat campus.

Ask the 20-year-old when and what incident promted him to step into EDM arena and he says, “I started out in 2009, a time when I first got into dance music and started fiddling around with the ancient DJ set we had at home. I used to play the guitar, trombone and piano at this point but none of them really caught my attention like DJ’ing did. Therefore, I chose DJ’ing and the ball started rolling from there!,” From 2010, Shaan has been the resident DJ of Sunburn festival. “Over the years the dance music scene sure has boomed in India, People today have access to many portals through which they have increased their knowledge and bandwidth in the field. It’s heartening to see so many small cities inculcating this lifestyle and many young DJs and producers emerging in our country. We still have a long way to go, but we will get there soon,” observes Shaan.

Shaan is said to be the first Indian DJ to have played at Tomorrowland, the largest annual electronic music festival held in the world, at Belgium. Ask him about his experience, he says, “Amazing, no words can describe how I felt after playing there, I find it difficult to explain the feeling. It was a dream come true for me.”

Shaan has played at the biggest festivals in India and abroad and alongside the biggest names in the industry like Avicii, Afrojack, David Guetta, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Tiesto, Dash Berlin and Michael Woods to name a few. At the Tomorrowland festival, he played an exclusive B2B set with Tomorrowland’s resident DJ Yves V.

The young lad’s achievement didn’t end here. Shaan has also played twice at The Box at The Ministry Of Sound (MOS), London. Ask him about the preparations before each performance, he says, “I never prepare for my sets, I just go out there and play to the vibe. The Box was a mind-blowing experience, MOS is an iconic club in the dance music revolution and it was great to be part of the legacy!.”

“I love surprising my fans during my sets and like taking them on a journey. Through my music I would love to engage with my fans and audience,” he said.

This was Shaan’s first visit. Ask him what he enjoyed most and he says, “I had met up with quite a lot of my fans from Kerala at Sunburn Festival 2014 and got to meet them again. Their energy on the dance floor was great!” He played a lot of his latest unreleased productions which included his latest single with Lauren Evans - Light Up The World.

He believes that EDM scene in Kochi and India is picking up. “I feel like the Indian music scene is growing really fast internationally, I think it’s a matter of time and exposure for Kerala to become a major hub in this space.”

“My latest release - Light Up The World is out now on Armada Music’s sublabel - Statement Music. It’s been really getting a lot of great responses from the audience and has been supported by big DJs internationally, this track is close to my heart. The meaning is simple, we all have what it takes to Light Up The World and shine! You can grab your copy from beatport! This apart, I have a few more tracks in the pipeline,” explains Shaan who has played a live gig 12 hours straight and which was broadcast live in 80 countries through a digital platform.

Ask him about his inspiration, he says, “Axwell has inspired me from a very young age. Apart form him I’d like to work with Alesso, W&W and Quintino,”