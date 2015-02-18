Environment Congress from May 6-8

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Centre for Environment and Development, which has its headquarters in Kerala, will conduct the 11th edition of Kerala Environment Congress at Kottayam on May 6, 7 and 8.

The 11th edition of the Environment Congress will be based on the theme ‘Climate Change and Sustainable Development’.

Experts and eminent researchers from various research centres, whose field of area is related to the theme, will be invited to present thesis at the Environment Congress.

A special session dedicated to finding young researchers will also be conducted as part of the 11th edition of Kerala Environment Congress.

For more details regarding participating in the Kerala Environment Congress as a representative or submitting thesis, visit the website www.cedindia.org.

Those interested can also contact over telephone numbers 0471-2369720/21 or 9447342377.