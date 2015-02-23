People always had to wait for the Hungarian yellow capsicum to arrive in the market from Tamil Nadu and other states to make the delicious ‘mulagu bajji’. But now, it is a thing of the past as farmers, with support from the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK), have begun to successfully cultivate capsicum in Kozhikode.

It was on a trial basis that Thunumannil, near Edakara, on the outskirts of the city, started capsicum cultivation.

Kozhikode is one of the first districts in the state where the capsicum is being cultivated successfully without much problems. It is important, especially owing to fact that there is a good market for it here and because it is not easy to cultivate capsicum in such hot and humid conditions. Most of these come from places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where the weather is cool and conducive.

Babu, who cultivates capsicum in his farm in Thunumannil, says that more and more people are now consuming capsicum here. Hence, when the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council came up with a proposal to try out capsicum cultivation, I agreed to it, he says.

The crops have come out really well and there is not much effort required to take care of them. The plants take less than a month to flower. The yield is good enough and the harvest can be done thrice, he adds.

Sindhu S Narayanan, deputy manager, VFPCK, says that the Hungarian yellow capsicum is tried out only in a few places.

She says, each capsicum weighs about 30 gm and they get about 25 capsicums from each plant.

The cultivation has been done in 15 cents and during each harvest, they get about 4 kg of capsicum. They are about to go for the third harvest, she adds. Sindhu says that it is better to do cultivation during winter, that is from December to February. The seedling stage takes about three weeks and after transplantation, in another one-and-a-half week, the plants start flowering.

The Thunumannil experiment proves that Hungarian yellow capsicum can be cultivated in our state very well and the farmers no more have to depend on other states for it.