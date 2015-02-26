THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) members from Goa would thank the German Government for being able to attend the National Biodiversity Congress. Germany sponsored their trip because their island village, Chorao, is one of the seven pilot sites in India where an Indo-German biodiversity research project is being executed. They have been deputed to understand and learn from the BMC meet being held as part of the Congress.

Chorao became a pilot site because of Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, a 264-hectare land which is frequented by migratory birds. Diverse variety of fish found in the Mandovi River and other species living in the mangrove forests make it an ideal place to start a biodiversity study. It is for these reasons that the German government collaborated with the Indian government and Goa state government for the ‘Conservation and sustainable management of existing and potential coastal and marine-protected areas’ project.

The three say that they have an important job at hand. Premanand P Mahambare, who chairs the committee in Chorao, says, “As soon as we return, we are going to hold a meeting of the village elders, so that we can get the work on People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) started. We have been told to make a register that would serve as a model for the rest of the state.”

There is no other PBR model in Goa, because BMCs were constituted only in November 2014. Perhaps why there is a fresh zeal in the three participants. Their enthusiasm is apparent when they take down notes, sincerely, rarely betraying their ignorance of Malayalam, the medium in which all speeches were delivered.

They would copy the English lines on the presentation slides. When the speakers pause, they ask the person next to them to translate what was shared. “I am going to make a report on everything that I learn here. I work as a freelance journalist,” says Tukkaram Kholkar, who retired as a teacher. The third person in the group, Vishal Acharya, is an engineering graduate who serves as a panchayat member in Chodan Madel Panchayat.

While the Indo-German project focuses on marine biodiversity, the BMC has to make a more comprehensive biodiversity register. With the help of the panchayat members, the committee plans to hold a meeting of the village elders, fisherfolk, traditional medicine experts, science and geography teachers as well as NSS students. A school project will be designed around the NSS students, where they count every well, pond and other water bodies in the village.

The BMC is funded by the National Biodiversity Authority, but the Indo-German project will help in skill-building. The two projects are going to aid each other, says Mahambare.