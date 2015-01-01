Vivid and Simple Hues of Life

Express Features By

His paintings take us through the simplicity of life in the villages, as well as the harsh realities faced by humans elsewhere in the world. Aravindan Konett has captured the realities of life in his maiden painting exhibition ‘Aravindam,’ being held in the city.

Aravindan, who was active as an arts teacher in various government schools in Kozhikode for nearly three decades, quit the field after an accident. This incident gave things a different turn and since then he has been capturing vivid images of reality on his canvas.

Quite overwhelmed by the response received by his first painting exhibition, Aravindan says, “Most of the works I have displayed here were created during my years as an art teacher. These paintings are seeing light after 10 long years,” he says.

His works varies from topics that are current to the emotions of women and their issues to simple and colourful sketches of the village he grew up in. “I have created works that touch all aspects of our life. Since I prefer to work on acrylic more, I have created them using knife work. Most of my works are knife works,” says Aravindan. Speaking about some of the works that touched him most, Aravindan says, “One of my paintings here throws light into the plight of the mother and children in Gaza. Another work was created in 2005 when Marad was a burning issue.”

The images of a secular temple, of buildings and flowers he drew on his visit to Ooty, Rishikesh and Kedarnath, festivals in Kerala and strokes that speak volumes about human emotions are portrayed in nearly 55 paintings. From brush strokes to penning poems, Aravindan is multifaceted. Apart from the painting exhibition, he will also be publishing his poems.