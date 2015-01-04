THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sports Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan refuted allegations levelled by Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan that the 35th National Games Kerala is turning into a ‘Kumbh Mela of Corruption’ like the Commonwealth Games 2010 held in Delhi.

Thiruvanchoor, along with National Games CEO Jacob Punnoose, told a press meet here on Saturday that no comparisons need to be drawn between the Games, to be held in the state from January 31, and the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

He said that considering the number of events and athletes participating and the expanse of the venues scattered across seven districts, National Games is a larger event than the CWG. “However, when the CWG organisers spent Rs 10,425 crore for the event, we are hosting the Games for a modest sum of Rs 611 crore,” Thiruvanchoor said.

He further said that he had tried unsuccessfully to reach Achuthanandan over phone to clarify the government’s stand and termed CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s comment that the Opposition would cease to lend support in case of corruption in the Games as positive.

“Our aim is to conduct the least expensive, but at the same time, the most popular National Games in recent history,” said the Minister adding that the NGS was trying to procure equipment as well as to complete the construction within the rates quoted in 2011.

“All processes regarding the Games are transparent and available on Internet,” he said.

“Nobody blocked the government agencies from participating in the bid and it was a three-month-long process, but none came forward with a bid. So, we had to go with the lowest bidder, the selection of which has caused a bit of confusion in certain quarters,” he said when queried about the NGS decision to enrol a private agency to conduct the Run Kerala Run event instead of government agencies. Regarding the equipment for Games, he said that everything was being procured around the rate of Rs 35 crore enlisted in 2011 and had been shipped by manufacturers from across the world.

“In case of any delay in these shipments, we had an agreement with the Sports Authority of India to use their property for the Games,” Thiruvanchoor said. He also informed that Run Kerala Run would be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am across the state during which all activities would be at a standstill.