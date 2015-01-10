THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K C Vamadevan Foundation Awards instituted in the name of yesteryear trade union leader K C Vamadevan has been announced.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V M Sudheeran has bagged the award. The award comprises Rs 15,001, a statuette and a citation. The award for outstanding work in social service was won by J Kochu Thresya, chairperson of Kottukal Kudumbashree unit. The awards comprises Rs 10,001, a statuette and a citation. The awards would be presented at a function to be held at Theerthapada Mandapam here on January 20.