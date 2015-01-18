THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee will take out a march to the Secretariat and other district headquarters on Wednesday pressing various demands, Committee district chairman Pulluvila Stanley told a press meet here on Saturday.

“The protest is against the implementation of Dr Meenakumari Commission report. The report should be cancelled and the kerosene for fishing should be supplied at subsidy price,” he said.Committee convener T Peter demanded strict action against the Coast Guard who shot at the fishing boat in Vizhinjam.