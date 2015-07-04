The name TaZsA may leave you a little confused, but chef Rajesh says its a combination of dosa and tandoor. “Monsoon is the time of the year when you crave something really spicy but familiar. This blend of yummy dosas and fiery kebabs will fit the bill perfectly,” he adds. So the the dosa and tandoor festival at Lake Place, Kadinamkulam, has in store a wide range of treats in both sections.

From the ordinary kutti doas to the exotic Lake palace special, you can choose from around thirty varieties. “Our special dosa comes with a delectable topping of seafood, chicken, egg and assorted veggies,” he says. While prawn dosa, Chettinad dosa and egg dosa are some popular items in the menu you will also find some less-known names like uppum puliyum dosa, hariyali dosa, kali dosa and sausage dosa. “We have come up with almost all possible varieties. But we haven’t gone for any blend that ruins the basic taste of it,” he says. Polo dosa, another item on the menu, comes with a generous dash of dry fruits – nuts, raisins and coconut that make it a real treat. “When it comes to the filling we go for unique mixes. There are a handful of dosas using egg, but each tastes different, “ he adds. All the dosas are served with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, mashed onion and chilly and samabr.

The tandoor section is equally solid where you can pick from a handful of kebabs and tikkas. There is lasooni jingha, safrooni fish tikka, kofta kebab and murgh burra. “You will get chicken, fish, mutton and veg choices,” says the chef. All kebabs are accompanied with choice of Indian bread, dal and mix veg curry. Another highlight of the festival is combo packs where you can have dosa, kebab, curry, bread, dessert and flavoured tea as a total meal. “The dessert counter has Indian delicacies like carrot halwa and gulab jamun among other options,” he says. The festival is on till July 12. Walk in anytime between 6 pm to 11 pm.