THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Bank of India celebrated Bank Day on Tuesday. SBI Chief General Manager Badal Chandra Das inaugurated the function organised at Srimulam Club the other day. Former Indian Ambassador and current Vice Chairman of the Kerala Higher Education Council TP Sreenivasan and noted Pediatric Oncologist V P Ganghadharan were the guests of honour.

General managers Antonio J D’souza and C Venkitesh were present along with bank staff, family members and reputed bank customers. T P Sreenivasan and Dr VP Gangadharan were honoured at the function for their contributions in their respective fields. As part of its Corporate Social responsibility(CSR), the Bank donated a mobile cardiac disease detection unit worth Rs 19.20 lakh to Noorul Islam Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Foundation Neyyattinkara at the function. The unit will provide free medical treatment for economically and socially backward patients.

The Bank also donated a 49-seater bus to Chinthalaya Vidyalaya,Kallikkad so that economically and socially backward children can reach school free of cost, Venugopal, Chief Manger, Public Relations said in a release.