THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State capital Thiruvananthapuram tops the list for crimes committed against members of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. The capital has been maintaining the position for the past four years.

As many as 536 cases have been registered in the district, according to statistics presented in the Assembly on Monday. Of the 536 cases, 404 have been registered in rural Thiruvananthapuram alone, according a written reply given by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 132 were registered in the city limits.

As many as 278 cases were registered on charges of harassment of women, 57 in the city and 221 in the rural limits. In 126 cases, chargesheets were issued. The total number of accused in these cases, the Home Minister said, was 459 of which 202 have been arrested. No one has been punished so far and 12 cases are still under investigation. Across the state, during the four-year period, 3,634 cases have been registered for atrocities against SC/ST communities, 1,809 cases for harassment of women. Of the total 2,642 accused, 1,572 have been arrested and 14 punished. Thrissur district is second in the list with 473 cases of which the rural areas recorded 332 cases and city limits, 141.

Kollam, which is third, registered 441 cases of which 283 cases were registered in the rural areas and 158 in the city limits. Kozhikode registered 279 cases, with rural Kozhikode alone recording 190 cases.