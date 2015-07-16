THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Demanding to re-examine the High Court order favouring the proposed TRIDA project on the Attakulangara Government Central High School, the School Protection Committee has decided to file a review petition this week. It has alleged that the Government Pleader (GP) has presented misleading facts in the Court regarding the number of students in the school, so as to obtain the order in their favour.

According to the committee members, the GP in the argument had stated that there were only 55 students at the school against the original strength of 135. Also, TRIDA was going ahead with demolition of the school building when the the Court had specifically ordered not to demolish the school but maintain the status quo.

The land which will be transferred to TRIDA constitutes areas where the dining and wash area of the school is located, along with the toilets for boys and girls, the Bell Tower and Gandhi statue and assembly area. “The land demarcated for acquisition by TRIDA has to be taken only after assuring that land meant for a High School is marked as per Kerala Education Rules. They should also ensure that the compound wall is built with a proper, secure entrance along with parking facilities. The promise to build 10 classrooms will not make up for the loss the school will suffer,” they said.

TRIDA also should immediately list out 10 trees which will be cut as part of their project. They must state whether permission has been sought from the Tree Examination Committee chaired by the Mayor. They should also submit a report on the number and species of trees which will be planted and how they will be maintained,” the committee demanded.

Following the High Court order last week, TRIDA had initiated steps to demolish a school building. However, it was hindered following opposition from people’s representatives, Tree Walk members and the school authorities.

The Protection Committee also maintained that TRIDA’s claims that they were not informed on alternative spaces for the project are false as Tree Walk had submitted a report in 2014 mentioning alternative sites to materialise the TRIDA project.

The members have demanded that the school be included in the list of schools to be revived and grant it a heritage status, besides allotting Higher Secondary classes.

It also demanded a review of the project with the view that the construction of the Mobility Hub in the school will not decongest the East Fort area and it will increase the flow of traffic, leaving the Gandhi Park area cluttered.

They have demanded that the land lying unused within one kilometre radius of East Fort instead should be used for the bus bay.

According to members of the Committee, protests against TRIDA will be intensified in the coming days. Also, a march will be taken out towards the residence of Health Minister V S Sivakumar, who failed to keep the promise of providing a school bus this academic year.