Empathise With Protagonists at Banner Film Festival

Watch the favourites of Soorya Krishnamoorthy at the monthly film fest organised by Banner Film Society.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Men enveloped in societal fabrics in different geographies and circumstances. Their plight, struggle and coming out filmed by four directors await audience this time at Banner Film Festival. Come Sunday, watch the favourites of Soorya Krishnamoorthy at the monthly film fest organised by Banner Film Society.

The first in the sequence is the third outing of Steve McQueen, a 2013 period drama film and an adaptation of the slave narrative memoir ‘Twelve Years a Slave’ of Solomon Northup. The movie has the lead character Solomon Northup, a violinist living in Saratoga Springs, New York who is shipped to New Orleans and is sold to a slave trader. He works in the plantations of Louisiana for 12 years, finally he gets released and is reunited with his family. The critically acclaimed movie was a box office hit and bagged three Academy awards for best picture, best supporting actress and best adapted screenplay.

The Kannada film ‘Chomana Dudi’ aka Choma’s Drum by B V Karanth brings in the social stigma surrounding the ‘untouchable’. Choma is a bonded-labourer in a village, who yearns to till his own land, something denied to him due to his social status. He releases the pent up emotions beating his drum, the way he finally defies his fate. The movie bagged the National award for best film.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Kodiyettam’ maps the rising of protagonist Shankarankutty from the comforts of a carefree individual to a responsible adult, a role immortalised by actor Gopi, winning him both national and state awards for best actor.

His younger sister, who is a housemaid provides him enough for a living. To get him lead an organised life, she finds a solution in getting him married. But Shankarankutty resists a change from his being until his pregnant wife leaves home. The film structure resembles a typical Kerala temple festival that begins with flag hoisting ceremony Kodiyettam.

‘The Last Emperor’ is a biographical film about Puyi, the last emperor of China, the screenplay of the movie is made based on his autobiography. The film begins in 1950, five years after Puyi is captured by the Red Army when the Soviet Union enters the Pacific War in 1945 and is kept in their custody. On arriving at the Fushun Prison as a political prisoner and war criminal in the newly formed People’s Republic of China, Puyi attempts suicide, but is only left unconscious. Released in 1987, the movie is directed by Bernardo Bertolucci. Organisers can be reached at 9847099923.

