Perceptions, an exhibition of sculptures by A Guruprasad, Ramdas Tolil, V Satheesan and Usha Ramachandran, will be held at Suryakanti Art Gallery, Sasthamangalam, till July 25. A Guruprasad, who has participated in several national art camps, is the recipient of Kerala Lalithakala Academy Award and Honourable Mention. Ramdas, an alumni of College of Fine Arts and Santiniketan, has won Professional Artist Award in 2009. V Satheesan has won several awards for sculpture including the Kerala Lalithakala Academy Award, Award for Best Sculpture AIFACS and Rajasthan Lalit Kala Akademi Award. Usha Ramachandran is the recipient of Honourable Mention Award for sculpture by Kerala Lalithakala Academy.