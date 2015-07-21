THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its pioneering effort to increase internet adoption by offering ‘Extra’ delight to its customers in Kerala, Aircel has announced the launch of its Combo plan Voucher 75. This product offered at `75 with a validity of 365 days includes free internet at 64 kbps on both 2G/3G and a roaming benefit of free incoming calls which allows Aircel customers in Kerala to roam freely on its network while travelling to any other southern states, namely Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telegana and Karnataka. . Missed call alerts would be free for the first 30 days.