THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has reported the highest number of cases in the state in five types of communicable diseases so far this year, according to the government.

The district has topped the list for reported cases of chikungunya, dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and scrub typhus and is second in the number of fever cases. Health Minister V S Sivakumar presented the data for this year, up to July 10, as part of giving replies to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Of the 73 cases of chikungunya reported in the state during this period, the district accounted for 68, and 320 of the 1,721 cases of dengue. Of the total 351 cases of leptospirosis (rat fever) reported till July 10, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 138 and 96 of the 484 cases of H1N1.

A large number of scrub typhus cases have been reported from the district. Of the total 429 cases reported in the state, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 360. Of the 11,98,329 cases of fever reported till July 10, the district accounted for 1,41,980, just behind Malappuram, where 1,47,565 cases were reported. Thiruvananthapuram also recorded 29 cases of Malaria, 27 cases of Hepatitis-A, 69 cases of Hepatitis-B, 983 cases of chicken pox and 20 cases of typhoid.