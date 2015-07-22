THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly man-handling the DYSP and a police constable at the latter’s office. The accused had been told to report before them after a complaint was registered against him by his neighbour.

The accused has been identified as John, 38, a native of Kuzhithura in Kanyakumari district. He is at present residing at a rented residence at Paliyode.

According to police officials, the accused arrived at the DySP office after he was told to report there based on a complaint lodged by his neighbour. “The accused came along with his friends in an autorickshaw. After instructing them to wait in front of the office, the accused entered the DySP’s office.

He then gave a missed call to the autodriver. Within minutes, the autodriver barged into the office.

Following this DySP Suresh Kumar ordered him to wait outside.

However, this enraged John who manhandled the police constable and DySP.

He was, however, taken into the custody and produced before the magistrate. He has been arrested on charges of physical assault,” a police official said.