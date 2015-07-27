THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retired personnel Mohammed Sajjad, K S N Sukumaran and S K Suresh along with a BITS PILANI and IIM Kolkata alumni Anil Pillai are men with a mission. They run Anvil Educational Research and Career Consultancy Private Limited, a company which provides counselling for school and college students. After running the Hyderabad-based consultancy company for around three years, Anvil has recently started operating at Kazhakoottam in the city.

According to Retired Colonel Mohammed Sajjad, this is an elaborate and one-of-a-kind counselling programme which targets students from class VIII to X. The whole thing is an elaborate process with a bunch of counselling sessions and activities taking a couple of days. A student’s profile is assessed, parents are also given individual counselling if necessary, a psychometric test done and a personal interview taken after which a report is prepared after a detailed study, which would take around two weeks to complete. Though that’s the case, Mohammed Sajjad, who runs the branch in the city, feels it’s the best anyone can offer.

“Unlike other counselling programmes, ours is more activity-oriented, which is the USP of our company. We have an elaborate career and activity-oriented session for students and parents, according to the need. We even have a psychometric test done, which could be given for 60 students simultaneously,” he adds.

Ever since starting its ooperations in the city, the group is providing its services to a bunch of schools as well as individual students. Apart from the capital city and Hyderabad, Anvil also has a centre at Coimbatore.

He adds, “Academic performance alone does not guarantee success. Every individual has some qualities, hobbies and passions, if nurtured well in advance can make the person succeed in life. Our programme includes career-orientation as well as personality development.” For more details contact 8547640918 or visit www.anviledu.com.