THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty organisations representing various sectors, residents’ associations and religious institutions staged a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday demanding the speedy implementation of the Vizhinjam port project.

Wednesday’s all-party meet should take a ‘’favourable stand’’ in this regard, the organisations, which came together under the banner of a joint action council, said. ‘’Make this project, which has so far remained on paper, a reality. All political parties should arrive at a consensus on the project implementation and put to rest the concerns and allegations surrounding it,’’ action council secretary Antony A and general convener Venugopal of Federation of Residents Associations Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) said.

Representatives of various traders’ organisations, FRAT, Vizhinjam parish and Jama-at, Vizhinjam Motherport Action Council, Vizhinjam Janakeeya Vedi, Kerala Catholic Youth Movement, Janapaksham and Swathantra Matsyathozhilali Federation were among the participants.