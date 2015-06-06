THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 60-year old woman was killed in an accident on Friday after she was run over by a KSRTC bus at the East Fort bus stop. The deceased has been identified as Thulasi Bai, 58, wife of Babu of Thiruvallom. She is survived by son Sabu and daughter Siji.

The body has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital. According to the city traffic police, the incident occurred around 7.45 am when she was walking near the bus stand where the Kovalam buses are stationed. A case has been registered.