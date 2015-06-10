THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final of Prathidhwani-7’s football tournament will be held at 5 pm on June 11 at Technopark. The seven-a-side football tournament is being organised by Prathidhwani, a socio cultural organisation based in Technopark.

The semi-finals will begin at 4 pm on June 10. While QuEST Global will be pitted against UST Global in the first semi-final, Infosys will take on Allianz in the second semi. The top four teams travelled through initial knock-out, group stage league, pre-quarter and quarter stages.

Former Indian international player I M Vijayan will be the chief guest. Technopark CEO Girish Babu and captains of all football teams which participated will attend the ceremony. The first and second runners-up, best player in the final match and the highest goal scorer in the tournament will also be felicitated.