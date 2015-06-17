THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Samastha Nair Samajam (SNS) has said that the after effects of the neglect that the community faced by all the governments would be reflected in the Aruvikara by elections. The community will ardently react to the discrimination that the various governments had till now meted out to the community, SNS general secretary Perumuttum Radhakrishnan said.

He also said that a campaign will be held at the Aruvikkara assembly constituency from June 20 to 25 to protest against this neglect and discrimination. In all sectors, be it the education or government service, the community has been neglected, he alleged.

He also alleged that both the fronts had been taking a similar stand in the past many years towards the community. When a person take a look at the pre-metric scholarships, it can be seen that the students of the Nair community only get a lesser amount than the students of other communities.

Stating that Nair Community is discriminated in the education sector, he said that though Nair students need 48 marks for a pass in the SET exam, students of the other communities need just 45 marks.