THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of the 31-year-old bike accident victim was laid to rest on Friday.

Subba Raj succumbed to the injuries that he sustained in the bike accident which occurred at Chappath near Balaramapuram. Medical College Hospital bore witness to ruckus on Thursday after the relatives of the victim expressed ire over procedural lax on the part of the police, which led to the delay in autopsy. The delay made it impossible to harvest his organs for donation.

Subba Raj sustained serious head injuries in the accident which occurred when the bike, which was being driven by his brother, developed a punctured wheel and lost control. He was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

According to police officials, they were not given any prior information regarding the donation of his organs and in the confusion over the details of the vehicle submitted by relatives and related procedures, it took time to release the body for autopsy. “Blaming the police in the name of organ donation is not at all justified,” said a police official.

The BJP unit of Balaramapuram observed a harthal on Friday at Balaramapuram panchayat in protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the cops.

According to the locals, it was nothing but a dereliction of duty on the part of the police. “Disciplinary actions should be taken against the officials who intentionally delayed the procedures,” said a local resident.

Mystery Over Chit Fund Owner’s Death

Mystery looms large over the death of a 39-year-old chit fund owner, whose body was found charred inside his car at Nediyamcode near Parassala on Wednesday night. Even as the police maintain that it is a case of suicide, the manner of the death points towards homicide, sources said.

According to the police officials, Shaji,a resident of Amaravila had been in deep financial problem following withdrawal of funds from his firm and default of payment by a major chunk of customers. He might have committed suicide because of these problems. “The investigation is on and we are awaiting forensic report before making the final report,” a police official said.

Saji was found on the driver’s seat of his locked car wearing a seat belt. “If he wanted to end his life, then he would not bother to wear seatbelt. Moreover, there is evidence that kerosene had been poured on the car. Many questions arise about his death. However, let the preliminary investigation be over and hopefully a positive outcome may come soon out of it,” a source said, on condition of anonymity.

Shaji is survived by his wife Amala and son Salmuna. He was residing in a rented flat at Balaramapuram.