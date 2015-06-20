THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Economists, recently, had to grapple with a new idea of poverty, put forward by Varun Gauri, the lead author of World Development Report-2015 published by World Bank. He had called poverty a ‘mindset’, which denied one of one’s ability to make the right economic decisions.

It is in the aftermath of this comment that noted economist and consultant on various World Bank projects, Sally Wallace, is in Kerala. She said, “I haven’t gone through the World Development Report yet, but my sense is that he was referring to this cycle of poverty in people’s minds, what we call a poverty trap. There sure is some behaviour around that.”

S he shared about a field experiment conducted in South America. There were parents in Columbia who were not sending their children to school or for vaccination. As per neo-classical theory of economics, the pay-off of education and health should be enough, it was not working.

So they decided to give a nudge to the parents - the parents’ income was supplemented with a conditional cash payment, provided the children went to school for a certain duration. It had an impact. “The notion was if you could align these payments, when the parents of children naturally have money, that would increase the probability of the resources being used wisely,” she said.

She added, “But poverty is a much bigger problem than just an attitude. Once kids are not able to get into decent schools, it sets them on a completely different path. That’s not an attitude, that’s non-availability of resources.”

Wallace has been part of various field experiments and Random Controlled Trials (RCT) across the world. While the traditional economist would only deal with numbers and econometrics, the New Age economist has been advocating the use of field experiments. These are tools of a behavioural economist, who seeks ways to understand why people respond to economic policies or tax reforms and modulate policies accordingly.

She shared that in Jamaica, an experiment is underway to see whether or not there will be voluntary compliance among tax payers, if the tax administration was more transparent and shares information with people.

“I think some of these things can be tried in a place like India. Since you don’t have to do so much background work on it anymore, as the models already exist, the cost of the experiment will be lower than in the original case,” she said. Wallace has been coming to India since 2004, as a consultant on World Bank projects.

Wallace has done several studies on public finance. When asked whether optimising public finance meant manipulating the public to get more revenue out of them, she said it was a question academicians and researchers were grappling with.

“The government should be trying to increase the welfare of its population, given a budget constraint. But there have been a lot of studies over the years that suggest that governments are trying to maximise their probability of staying in office. Doing that would lead to a different set of taxes and expenditures. Optimisation is possible theoretically. The difficulty, I think, comes because we all have politics,” she said.