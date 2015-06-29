THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been not a long while ago that we saw much hue and cry over the screening of ‘Adimadhyantham’ at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2011, where the movie and director Sherrey were the talk of the town, everywhere from the renowned stairs of Kairali theatre to the Open Forum debates on the New Theatre premises. A hiatus, to be called, was the then three editions of IFFK for Sherrey, and he remained just another delegate among hundreds. He has breezed back again now in the 8th International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK) bringing his latest short documentary ‘Red, Blue, Green, Yellow’ (RBGY) to the fray. The film pans on a less glamorous or less talked about section of society, life of sex workers on street.

Fighting his way out of crowd that packed Kairali theatre, where his film had been screened, all the while thanking viewers, who could be seen approaching him with bouquets of appreciation, was Sherrey on Sunday. After the hustle and bustle, he settles down to speak.

So what was he doing between ‘Adimadhyantham’ and ‘RBGY’? It had been a period to press and hold the active button to engage in social activities at his home town Kannur, he says. He terms calls ‘RBGY’ a prequel to his next feature in the pipeline. It will portray two categories of women, who exist poles apart, a nun and a prostitute and their different take on love.

“The movie will be a comparison on the lives of women in these categories. The beta stage of the movie is in my mind, which I plan to set rolling this year itself,” says Sherrey. To screen ‘RBGY’ in IDSFFK, he had took a number of days off from the sets of his ongoing project ‘Godsay’ starring Vinay Forrt, which is progressing in Kannur, his dearest and favourite locale. He announces that his next can be fixed between art-house and commercial venture.

Sherrey has almost refreshed himself from the fiery spirited days of ‘Adimadhyantham’ debate and its aftermath at the IFFK. The movie hogged the limelight for its expulsion from International Competition section citing technical reasons. With protests going on in an upswing, it later got an inclusion in Malayalam Cinema Today section and was screened. The film received a special mention in the 59th National Film Awards.

‘RBGY’, may strike a chord easily with the red, amber/yellow, green, stop-slow-proceed signals on a traffic signal. Blue exists here, betwixt stop and proceed, somewhat an element unnoticed or forsaken. “You may define it even that way,” the director leaves the freedom of interpretation to the audience.

The footages most often resemble raw rushes, people speaking out their naive and unaltered realities before camera. “At many places, I did not tell them that they are on camera, they were allowed to speak about their life without any hold ups. The shooting involved taking our camera, moving around and capturing everything related to the theme as and when it came,” says Sherrey. He wants to do a bit more of editing on the 35 minute length and make changes in subtitles before taking it to more festivals to come.