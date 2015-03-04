Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lenin Balavadi Anniversary Fete Held

anniversery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The anniversary celebrations at Lenin Balavadi, a pre-school in Vazhuthacaud, turned out to be a delightful affair, purely because the children were allowed to be who they are. Sometimes the children would peek at the audience from beneath the stage curtains. Or one of them would during his performance, loudly announce that he is bored. The anniversary exemplified the school’s founding philosophy. Leela Devi, one of the founding members of the school and former Joint Director, State Institute of Education, says:  “A preschool is an extension of home. I was strongly against the idea that a preschool can be part of a high school or a higher secondary school. The role of a preschool is in the all-round development of the child.”

 State Institute of Education was the predecessor of the State Council of Educational Research and Training. Leela headed its pre-school unit and was part of the research that helped frame the syllabus and activities for a school where teaching would happen through play.

 When Lenin Balavadi was established in the 80s, its founders - S. Sharma, K N  Pai, P T Bhaskara Panicker, Pushpita John - wanted it to develop into a model pre-school. The classes here would begin with an introduction to the trees in the campus. The children would know which tree it was from its stems, flowers or leaves. For the younger children, there would be sensory learning aids, which would look like toys.

 Several years later, little has changed at the school. The world around it has perhaps changed. Now, parents do not mind enrolling their children at Montessori schools, which work on similar principles of informal education, but usually with a formidable fee structure. The rest of the parents prefer higher secondary schools with a kindergarten, even if those support rote learning, as they won’t have to worry about changing schools.

 Surya C Thingamom, who had enrolled both her children at the Balavadi, says: “My elder daughter was first enrolled at a school which used to load her with home work, when she was in LKG. We shifted her to Lenin Balavadi, and is very happy with the experience.”

 This is perhaps the only city school where children can compete in a competition called ‘Muthu Korkal’. The ones who managed to make a chain with maximum number of beads won prizes at the anniversary. The game, so deceivingly simple, can help improve eye-hand coordination.

 Activities like these help children shed their inhibitions. At the anniversary, every one of the 20 children performed. Among them there was a child who looked like she was hissing at the microphone, and finally slowly regained her voice to tell a story.

 Another child would not smile. Later, she appeared as the ‘manavatti’ in Oppana and was still as grumpy. Not one of them went home without prizes.

